NICOSIA Dec 6 APOEL Nicosia suffered the first defeat of their Champions League campaign when they went down 2-0 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday but they still ended up celebrating as the result in Porto sent them through as Group G winners.

APOEL, against all odds, had secured qualification with a round to spare but were outplayed by the Ukrainian visitors.

Liuz Adriano Shakhtar ahead from close range after 62 minutes while substitute Yevhen Seleznyov got the second after 78, tucking in after a shot by Fernandinho that rebounded off APOEL goalkeeper Urko Pardo.

APOEL finished on nine points, level with Zenit St Petersburg after their 0-0 draw at Porto but the Cypriots top the group courtesy of their head-to-head record against Zenit.

(Reporting By Lakis Avraamides, editing by Mitch Phillips; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)