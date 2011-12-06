By Lakis and Avraamides
NICOSIA Dec 6 APOEL Nicosia suffered the
first defeat of their Champions League campaign when they went
down 2-0 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday but they still
ended up celebrating as the result in Porto sent them through as
Group G winners.
APOEL, against all odds, had secured qualification with a
round to spare but were outplayed by the Ukrainian visitors.
Liuz Adriano Shakhtar ahead from close range after 62
minutes while substitute Yevhen Seleznyov got the second after
78, tucking in after a shot by Fernandinho that rebounded off
APOEL goalkeeper Urko Pardo.
APOEL finished on nine points, level with Zenit St
Petersburg after their 0-0 draw at Porto but the Cypriots top
the group courtesy of their head-to-head record against Zenit.
