Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Nov 1 APOEL Nicosia 2 Porto 1 - Champions League Group G result:
At GSP Stadium, Nicosia
Scorers:
APOEL Nicosia: Ailton 42pen, Gustavo Manduca 90
Porto: Hulk 89pen
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
APOEL Nicosia: 78-Urko Pardo, 3-Paulo Jorge, 6-Marcelo Oliveira, 7-Savvas Poursaitides, 8-Ailton (5-Sanel Jahic 77), 10-Constantinos Charalambides, 11-Ivan Trickovski (9-Esteban Solari 85), 21-Gustavo Manduca (29-Nektarios Alexandrou 90+1), 23-Helio Pinto, 26-Nuno Morais, 77-Athos Solomou.
Porto: 1-Helton, 5-Alvaro Pereira, 7-Fernando Belluschi (35-Steven Defour 76), 8-Joao Moutinho, 11-Kleber, 12-Hulk, 13-Jorge Fucile, 14-Rolando, 17-Silvestre Varela (19-James Rodriguez 60), 22-Eliaquim Mangala, 25-Fernando (6-Fredy Guarin 60)
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1