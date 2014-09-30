(Releads with Xavi appearances record)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 30 Barcelona midfielder Xavi made a record 143rd appearance in the Champions League when he came on as a substitute in the second half of Tuesday's Group F match at Paris St Germain.

Xavi, 34, replaced Ivan Rakitic in the 69th minute at the Parc des Princes with Barca trailing 3-2, surpassing the previous record of 142 Champions League games he jointly held with former Real Madrid and Schalke 04 striker Raul.

Earlier, John Terry became the second Chelsea player this year to make 100 appearances in Europe's elite club competition when he captained his side against Sporting Lisbon in their Group G match in Portugal.

His team mate goalkeeper Petr Cech, on the bench for the match in Lisbon, achieved the landmark in March and Terry reached the milestone together with Barca midfielder Andres Iniesta, who captained the La Liga side in Paris. (Additional reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris and Martyn Herman)