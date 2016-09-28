LONDON, Sept 28 Theo Walcottt scored twice before halftime as Arsenal beat FC Basel 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to move joint top of Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

The England forward twice combined brilliantly with Alexis Sanchez as Arsenal overwhelmed the Swiss to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches.

Arsenal needed only six minutes to open the scoring when Walcott headed in a Sanchez cross and a superb one-two 20 minutes later with the south American saw him double the lead.

Basel keeper Tomas Vaclik kept his side in the hunt with a series of fine stops and although Basel offered more threat after the break the damage was already done. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)