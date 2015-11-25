Nov 25 Arsenal are ready for a "grand finale" away to Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus on Dec. 9 knowing a win by two goals will seal a place in the Champions League knockout stages for a 16th consecutive year, goalkeeper Petr Cech has said.

The Gunners kept their hopes alive by easily dispatching Croats Dinamo Zagreb thanks to two goals from Alexis Sanchez and another by Mesut Ozil on Tuesday, while Bayern Munich lent them a helping hand by thrashing rivals Olympiakos 4-0 in Group F.

"We did our bit, they (Bayern Munich) did their bit and it is now a grand finale for us in the last game, and we are literally entering the play-off already," Cech told reporters after the game.

"So we are going into a play-off situation and we know what we need to get so hopefully we will be ready for that."

Tuesday's results mean Bayern have guaranteed top spot in the group and Dinamo have been eliminated leaving Olympiakos and Arsenal, who have six points, to battle it out for second spot.

Olympiakos are second in the group on nine points and beat Arsenal 3-2 in London earlier in the group. Cech, though, was confident Arsenal could get the two-goal winning margin required to progress.

"If we create chances, play our game and put them under pressure, we have a chance to score our goals in the game and make the difference we need," the former Chelsea goalkeeper said.

"So we can go in a confident mood because a few rounds ago we were almost out of the competition and now we have everything in our hands to progress. That is the situation, which is actually good for us.

"We need to make sure we go there and get the result no matter how and (get) in the draw for the last 16."

However, Arsenal will turn their immediate attention to Sunday's Premier League game against Norwich City as they look to get their title challenge back on track following Saturday's loss to West Bromwich Albion. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)