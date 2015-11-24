LONDON Nov 24 Arsenal kept alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 for a 16th straight season when they beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 while Bayern Munich did them a favour by thrashing Olympiakos Piraeus in Group F on Tuesday.

Arsenal ripped Dinamo apart in the first half, taking a grip with two goals in four minutes from Mesut Ozil in the 29th and Alexis Sanchez who scored in the 33rd before adding a third in the 69th.

The results mean that while Bayern are through to the knockout round, Arsenal, whose chances looked slim after defeats by Dinamo, Olympiakos and Bayern, will join them if they beat Olympiakos by two clear goals in Greece on Dec. 9.

Bayern have 12 points, after winning 4-0 against Olympiakos, who have nine, Arsenal are on six and Dinamo have three. If Olympiakos win, draw or lose to Arsenal, but concede fewer than three goals, they will go through instead.

Dinamo are eliminated and will finish bottom.