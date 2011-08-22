* Wenger to miss Wednesday's match at Udinese
* Arsenal fined 10,000 euros for "improper conduct"
(adds Arsenal appeal, background)
BERNE, Aug 22 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was
handed a two-match European ban for failing to abide by the
conditions of a previous suspension and will miss Wednesday's
Champions League qualifier at Udinese, UEFA said on Monday.
The disciplinary board of European soccer's governing body
also fined the English Premier League club 10,000 euros
($14,418) "for improper conduct by its officials" during last
week's playoff round first leg which Arsenal won 1-0.
Frenchman Wenger was banned from that game for his behaviour
in last season's round of 16 tie at Barcelona but television
pictures showed him sitting in the stands and talking on a
mobile phone in the first half, apparently passing instructions
to the bench.
"Disciplinary regulations stipulate that a manager may not
communicate with his team during a fixture for which he is
suspended and may follow the game from the stands only," UEFA
said.
Arsenal are planning an appeal.
Wenger said last week he was confused over the rules.
"It was difficult because you didn't really know what the
rules were. It was a bit confusing. It is a real concern because
up to what level can you stop someone doing their job?" he said.
Wenger's latest suspension is a further blow for Arsenal who
have taken part in the Champions League group stage for 13
seasons but could see that run ended on Wednesday.
The London club have been hit by recent injuries and the
sale of captain Cesc Fabregas to Barcelona.
They have also taken only one point from their first two
Premier League matches although that would pale into
insignificance if they missed out on qualification for the
Champions League.
