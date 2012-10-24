LONDON Oct 24 Schalke 04 became the first non-English team to win at Arsenal in a European tie for nine years on Wednesday as goals from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Ibrahim Afellay earned a 2-0 victory to put them top of Champions League Group B.

Dutchman Huntelaar rifled a shot past Vito Mannone with less than 15 minutes remaining to give the German side the lead that their impressive performance deserved.

Arsenal, who had won their opening two games in the group, were subdued throughout as Schalke, semi-finalists two seasons ago, carved out the better chances.

Afellay then sent the home fans heading for the exits when he sealed victory late on.

Schalke top the group with seven points with Arsenal in second on six (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)