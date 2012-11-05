(Releads with Walcott doubtful, adds quotes, changes dateline)

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Nov 5 Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the Champions League Group B clash at German side Schalke 04 on Tuesday due to a groin strain and team mate Theo Walcott is doubtful, coach Arsene Wenger said on Monday.

Ramsey was substituted during the second half of Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday and he was replaced by Johan Djourou in the squad for the trip to Gelsenkirchen.

The Welshman's injury should have opened the door for Theo Walcott to regain a starting spot after the England winger was consigned to the bench in recent weeks following an impasse on signing a new contract.

But Walcott is doubtful through illness.

"He has been sick overnight and in practice today, and we will have to see how he is tomorrow morning," Wenger told reporters.

Wenger is hoping the Schalke match will mark a turnaround in his team's season after recent bad results.

"At the moment we are not running on all cylinders and are defensively more vulnerable than early in the season," said Wenger.

Schalke top Group B with seven points and are one ahead of Arsenal after they won 2-0 in London last month.

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)