LONDON Feb 19 Both teams missed penalties, Arsenal had goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny sent off and Bayern Munich won an incident-packed Champions League last-16 first leg 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The holders opened the scoring with a brilliantly executed right-foot curler from Toni Kroos after 54 minutes that gave substitute keeper Lukasz Fabianski no chance.

Arsenal had earlier spurned an opportunity to go ahead when Mesut Ozil's weak penalty was easily saved by Manuel Neuer in the eighth minute.

The home team were then reduced to 10 men when Szczesny was sent off for clattering Arjen Robben after 38 minutes but David Alaba fired his penalty against the foot of the post.

Midfielder Santi Cazorla was taken off when the Arsenal keeper was dismissed but Fabianski had no chance when Thomas Mueller added the second goal in the 88th minute. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)