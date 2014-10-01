Soccer-Liverpool youngster Woodburn named in Wales squad
March 16 Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has been named in Wales' squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on March 24.
LONDON Oct 1 Arsenal ignited their Champions League campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of a feeble Galatasaray side on Wednesday with Danny Welbeck grabbing a hat-trick in a largely one-sided Group D clash in north London.
Galatasaray had never won in nine previous visits to England, and once Welbeck had punished them twice in the first half-hour their resistance crumbled, with Alexis Sanchez ending the match as a contest with Arsenal's third goal before halftime.
Welbeck completed his hat-trick shortly after the break and the only blot on Arsenal's copybook was a needless red card for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who rashly brought down Burak Yilmaz, who tucked away the resulting spot kick.
After their opening-night loss to Borussia Dortmund, victory lifted Arsenal into second place behind the German club with three points. Galatasaray and Anderlecht have one point apiece.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)
March 16 Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has been named in Wales' squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on March 24.
March 16 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.
March 16 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.