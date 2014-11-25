(Adds quotes)

LONDON Nov 25 Arsenal will be without midfielder Jack Wilshere for Wednesday's Champions League home game against Borussia Dortmund but defender Laurent Koscielny's return offers some welcome good news for manager Arsene Wenger.

Another ankle injury for England international Wilshere was the last thing Wenger needs as he tries to spark his team into life after a disappointing season so far.

The 22-year-old Wilshere, who missed the whole of the 2011-12 season with ankle problems, suffered the latest setback during the defeat by Manchester United on Saturday and is expected to miss several games.

"He has a big ankle sprain," Wenger told a news conference at Arsenal's training ground.

"I don't want to say how bad it is because I'm not a specialist medically. The first news is that he will be out for the next few games.

"To know how long he will need to see a specialist."

Arsenal can clinch a place in the last 16 of the Champions League providing they avoid defeat against Dortmund in their final home game in Group D.

They will also be without goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and forward Theo Walcott, but the return of Koscielny from an Achilles tendon problem is a boost.

"He's been out for a while and defensively we are short in numbers so it's good to have his quality back," Wenger, whose side are eighth in the Premier League having won only four of their opening 12 games, said.

Despite Arsenal's poor form, Wenger remains convinced that his side can beat Dortmund.

"We believe in ourselves, we have a great team spirit and we are not too concerned about what is being said about us, you know," Wenger said. "It is a great opportunity now to go into that Dortmund game, to put things right, to qualify, and it is one we are looking forward to playing in."

Wenger will not be able to call on French striker Olivier Giroud, however, despite his return to fitness.

Giroud was not named in Arsenal's 25-man Champions League squad list after he suffered a broken tibia but has recovered more quickly than expected.

"He was supposed to be unavailable for the qualifying group stage and we put him out," Wenger explained. "He is coming back early and that is good news, but of course he's not on the list of the 25 selected players."