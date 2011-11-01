LONDON Nov 1 Arsenal squandered their chance to
qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches
to play when they laboured to a 0-0 draw with Olympique
Marseille in another dour Group F match at the Emirates Stadium
on Tuesday.
Despite failing to ensure progress on the night, Arsenal are
still well placed to advance though as they top the standings
with eight points from four games, with Marseille second on
seven.
Borussia Dortmund have four and Olympiakos three after
Dortmund won the group's other game 1-0.
Arsenal, recovering from a slow start to the season with
five successive wins, were lacklustre on a night manager Arsene
Wenger rested Robin van Persie, the hat-trick hero of Saturday's
5-3 win at Chelsea.
He came on for the later stages but even he failed to find
the spark that would have ignited Arsenal's performance.
Marseille were far from overawed and battled well in
defence and midfield, but as in the previous fixture between the
two which Arsenal snatched at the death, created very few
chances of note.
