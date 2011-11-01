LONDON Nov 1 Arsenal squandered their chance to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to play when they laboured to a 0-0 draw with Olympique Marseille in another dour Group F match at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite failing to ensure progress on the night, Arsenal are still well placed to advance though as they top the standings with eight points from four games, with Marseille second on seven.

Borussia Dortmund have four and Olympiakos three after Dortmund won the group's other game 1-0.

Arsenal, recovering from a slow start to the season with five successive wins, were lacklustre on a night manager Arsene Wenger rested Robin van Persie, the hat-trick hero of Saturday's 5-3 win at Chelsea.

He came on for the later stages but even he failed to find the spark that would have ignited Arsenal's performance.

Marseille were far from overawed and battled well in defence and midfield, but as in the previous fixture between the two which Arsenal snatched at the death, created very few chances of note.

