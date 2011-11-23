(Adds details)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Nov 23 Arsenal reached the
knockout rounds of the Champions League for the 12th successive
season when a Robin van Persie double gave them a 2-1 win over
Borussia Dortmund in a tense Group F match at the Emirates
Stadium on Wednesday.
Van Persie scored for the 16th and 17th time in 18
appearances for Arsenal this season when he headed home after a
superb run and cross from Alex Song after 49 minutes.
The Dutchman made it 2-0 when he swept in from close range
in the closing stages. Shinji Kagawa got a consolation for
Dortmund with the last kick of the game.
Dortmund had to win to stand any chance of advancing
themselves, but apart from a couple of early attempts and one
half-chance in the second half, they never looked like ending
Arsenal's long unbeaten home run in the group stage of the
competition.
Dortmund's game plan was disrupted midway through the first
half when they lost midfielders Sven Bender and Mario Goetze
within minutes of each other, and Arsenal gradually took control
of the match and rarely looked in danger.
With three points their sole objective, it was not
surprising that the German champions took the game to Arsenal
almost from the kickoff with Arsenal's Wojciech Szczesny the
busier of the two keepers in the early stages.
Robert Lewandwoski and Shinji Kagawa had the first attempts
while Arsenal were content to soak up Dortmund's early forays,
looking to hit the Germans on the break.
Theo Walcott forced goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller to rush
from his goal and clear after he had earlier made an easy catch
from a Van Persie header.
However, as the opening half progressed the game became
bogged down in midfield. But Dortmund's game plan was hit midway
through the half when, in quick succession, Bender and the
highly promising teenager Goetze were both injured and replaced
by Moritz Leitner and Ivan Perisic.
Arsenal took control at the start of the second half with
Van Persie's first goal and, although Weidenfeller got a hand to
his powerful downward header, he could not stop the Dutchman's
effort. His second came minutes from the end when he swept the
ball in after Thomas Vermaelen headed on.
