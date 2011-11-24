(refiles to add slug, alters headline)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Nov 24 The irony of Arsenal
becoming the first English team to reach the Champions League
round of 16 was not lost on manager Arsene Wenger after his team
beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday
to seal top spot in Group F.
The 62-year-old Frenchman, who declared his "love and
commitment" to the club before the game, gave a sheepish grin as
he admitted "surprise" at Arsenal's stunning turnaround in form
following their disastrous start to the season.
"I have to be cautious what I say," he replied when asked if
he was astonished that Arsenal had qualified while Premier
League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea
remained unsure of their places in the knockout stage.
"But I think 'yes' as Manchester United could have qualified
(on Tuesday) and everyone expected Manchester City to qualify,"
he added.
"But it is difficult at this level. I have coached over 150
Champions League matches and every game gives different
problems.
"The groups were very difficult for the Premier League
teams. The level has gone up a lot and we were in a difficult
group, so I am very happy and pleased to see where we have come
from."
While the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea all qualified
directly for the group stages this season, Arsenal had to come
through a tricky qualifier against Udinese in August, when they
were playing poorly in the league.
Despite taking only one point from their opening three
matches, including an 8-2 thrashing at Manchester United,
Arsenal overcame the Italians to reach the competition proper
and Wenger said they had recovered well from their poor start.
Arsenal have climbed steadily up the league table on the
back of striker Robin van Persie's brilliance and have now
qualified for the Champions League knockout stage for the 12th
straight season.
DIFFICULT PERIOD
"When we drew Udinese in the qualifier, you could not bet
that we would go through as we did. So I am happy because we
have come through a very difficult period."
Van Persie was again their match-winner against the German
champions, scoring both goals to take his season tally to 17.
The injury-prone Dutchman has stayed fit all year and scored
38 goals in 41 Arsenal matches during 2011 and Wenger could
barely hide his delight at the player he appointed skipper after
Cesc Fabregas left for Barcelona in the European summer.
"It might not be the obvious choice to make a striker your
captain because much of the game is played behind him and
strikers focus on their own game," he said.
"But I saw something in him as a captain. He speaks his
mind, thinks day and night about football and is completely
focused on the game."
And his goals also now give Wenger the luxury of resting
some of his team for their final group match at Olympiakos on
Dec. 6 while the other English teams will all be playing their
strongest sides in a bid to join Arsenal in the last 16.
Wenger, however, said he intended to field a strong side
because he wanted to win the match. No-one would blame him if he
rested Van Persie though, removing him from the threat of an
injury in a game, for Arsenal at least, of academic interest.
Alex Song, whose brilliant run and cross made Van Persie's
opening goal early in the second half stressed the importance of
the Dutchman remaining injury-free.
"He has been unbelievable for us this season," Song said.
"It would be very difficult for us without him."
Wenger concluded: "He is an exceptional player, he takes
advantage of our offensive play from the wings and we create a
lot of chances and I can't deny he scores all the goals at the
moment. We hope that we can keep him fit for a long time."
(Editing by John O'Brien)