LONDON Feb 16 Manager Arsene Wenger faces
one of the toughest challenges of his 15-year reign after
Arsenal crashed to their worst ever defeat in European
competition on Wednesday and now face an uphill task of
salvaging some tangible success this season.
Their 4-0 thumping at AC Milan in their Champions League
last 16 first leg was their heaviest loss since they first
played in Europe in 1963 and British newspapers on Thursday were
merciless in their condemnation of their performance.
Wenger - who is usually fiercely loyal to his players no
matter how poorly they may have played - was
uncharacteristically brutal, saying the display was "a
disaster".
"It was a shocking result and a shocking performance. It was
of those nights you ever forget. It is our worst night in
Europe. We were punished and deservedly so," said Wenger.
"We were never in the game, we were very poor offensively
and defensively. There was not one moment in the 90 minutes we
were really in the game, and it was always the same problem,
balls over the top and we were well beaten.
"It is difficult to analyse, so it is better not to talk too
much, to analyse with a cooler header and regroup for the next
game."
Arsenal travel to Sunderland for an FA Cup fifth round tie
on Saturday, a week after winning 2-1 there in the Premier
League to move fourth.
But last week's match-winner Thierry Henry will not be
around to revive their fortunes again after his loan spell ended
on Thursday with his return to New York Red Bulls.
Wenger added: "The season is not finished. We have a big
game on Saturday and it is a good opportunity to show we have
character and mental strength, that we can respond after such a
shocking defeat."
"DONE FOUR"
Newspaper headlines told their own story with the Daily
Mirror proclaiming "No Way Back for Worst Ever Gunners", The
Times saying: "Henry Denied Last Hurrah As Woeful Arsenal Are
Mauled in Milan" and The Star declaring: "Wenger Is Done Four".
Arsenal's abject night began on a painful note when
Kevin-Prince Boateng, who used to play for Arsenal's rivals
Tottenham Hotspur, blasted in a superb opening goal after 15
minutes.
The misery continued with two goals from Robinho and a
penalty from the outstanding Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 79 minutes.
Milan still had two or three attempts after that and were
able to rip Arsenal to shreds almost at will.
To add salt to their wounds, the defeat came exactly a year
to the day since Spurs beat AC Milan 1-0 at the San Siro at the
same stage of last season's competition. Their already depleted
defence was also hit by a knee injury to Laurent Koscielny.
So what went so wrong for a skilful team who nevertheless
have often shown resilience, guts and a never-say-die attitude
under Wenger over the last decade and a half?
The defence was woeful with one mistake after another
including an unfortunate slip by Thomas Vermaelen which allowed
Robinho the time and space to score Milan's third soon after
halftime and effectively kill off the game and the tie.
Former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino wrote in The Times:
"I'm amazed that Arsene Wenger is blind to the inability of his
Arsenal team to defend.
"There's always someone who steps up to the plate to make a
mistake. Whether its Laurent Koscielny not tracking defenders,
Bacary Sagna stopping as opponents rush forward, Thomas
Vermaelen slipping over or Johan Djourou getting turned, as
happened last night for the four goals scored by AC Milan."
Others pundits said Wenger was wrong to leave the improving
and impressive teenage winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the
bench until the 66th minute and not to have started with Henry.
Whatever the reasons, Milan totally outclassed Arsenal, now
a shadow of the side that reached the Champions League final in
2006 with the club now risking at a seventh straight season
without a major honour.
