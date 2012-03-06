LONDON, March 6 Milan survived a grilling at Arsenal to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate on Tuesday despite losing the second leg of their last 16 tie 3-0 in north London.

After seemingly wrapping up the tie in the San Siro last month with a 4-0 victory, Milan's advantage all but evaporated before halftime as goals by Laurent Koscielny, Tomas Rosicky and Robin van Persie threatened one of the competition's greatest comebacks.

Van Persie missed a great chance after the break to level up the tie as the home crowd roared their side forward, although Milan were also guilty of wasting several gilt-edged chances to calm their nerves on a fraught night.

Antonio Nocerino wasted Milan's best chance when he shot straight at Wojciech Szczesny from point-blank range but the Italians held on by the skin of their teeth.

