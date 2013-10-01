LONDON Oct 1 Mesut Ozil bewitched Napoli to conjure up a 2-0 Champions League win for Arsenal on Tuesday and end the Italian side's unbeaten start to the season.

The Germany midfielder scored the opening goal, his first for Arsenal, with a superb left-foot effort from the edge of the penalty area after eight minutes and set up Olivier Giroud for Arsenal's second after 15.

Any lingering doubts that the former Real Madrid player was worth the 43 million pounds ($60 million) that Arsene Wenger paid for him in August were swept away in a magical first-half display full of precision passing, great movement and feints, and Aaron Ramsey played his full part as the sorcerer's apprentice.

Arsenal's second win after their 2-1 success in Marseille put them on six points in Group F alongside Borussia Dortmund, who beat Marseille on Tuesday. Arsenal and Dortmund meet in the next two rounds of games. (Editing by Clare Fallon)