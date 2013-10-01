Soccer-Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Oct 1 Mesut Ozil bewitched Napoli to conjure up a 2-0 Champions League win for Arsenal on Tuesday and end the Italian side's unbeaten start to the season.
The Germany midfielder scored the opening goal, his first for Arsenal, with a superb left-foot effort from the edge of the penalty area after eight minutes and set up Olivier Giroud for Arsenal's second after 15.
Any lingering doubts that the former Real Madrid player was worth the 43 million pounds ($60 million) that Arsene Wenger paid for him in August were swept away in a magical first-half display full of precision passing, great movement and feints, and Aaron Ramsey played his full part as the sorcerer's apprentice.
Arsenal's second win after their 2-1 success in Marseille put them on six points in Group F alongside Borussia Dortmund, who beat Marseille on Tuesday. Arsenal and Dortmund meet in the next two rounds of games. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
GLASGOW, March 9 Flanker Hamish Watson returns to the Scotland team in the only change for Saturday’s decisive Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham, coach Vern Cotter announced on Thursday.
March 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.