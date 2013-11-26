LONDON Nov 26 Arsenal brushed Olympique Marseille aside 2-0 on Tuesday to make it four Champions League wins out of five but they are still not certain of qualifying for the knockout stage with one round of Group F matches left to play.

Two goals from Jack Wilshere, the first after 30 seconds, sealed the points for Arsenal who head the group with 12 points followed by Borussia Dortmund, who beat Napoli 3-1 to leave both sides on nine. Marseille have none after five straight losses.

Arsenal's last match in the group is away to Napoli while Dortmund visit Marseille meaning Arsenal, Dortmund and Napoli could all finish with 12 points in which case results between the three would decide who advances to the last 16.

Arsenal were vastly superior to a Marseille team already out of contention with coach Elie Baup fielding a weakened side with key players rested for their French League exploits.

Wilshere put Arsenal ahead with a clever curler and added a second in the 65th minute after a superb move with the final pass exquisitely played by Mesut Ozil who missed a first-half penalty. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)