LONDON, Sept 28 Two early goals helped
injury-hit Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Olympiakos in the
Champions League on Wednesday although the north London club's
fragile confidence was often exposed by the Greek side in an
entertaining Group F clash.
Arsenal were 2-0 up within 20 minutes as first 18-year-old
Champions League debutant Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain beat Franco
Costanzo with a low drive and then Brazilian left back Andre
Santos struck.
Olympiakos, who had lost all their previous nine away
fixtures in England, reduced the deficit after 27 minutes when
Spaniard David Fuster placed a textbook header past Wojciech
Szczesny and the outcome was in the balance thereafter.
Vassilis Torossidis, the only Greek in Olympiakos's starting
11, came within a coat of paint of levelling 20 minutes into the
second half with an exquisite curling shot that cannoned off the
crossbar but Arsenal hung on to put themselves in a healthy
position with four points from their opening two games.
