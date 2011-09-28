LONDON, Sept 28 Two early goals helped injury-hit Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday although the north London club's fragile confidence was often exposed by the Greek side in an entertaining Group F clash.

Arsenal were 2-0 up within 20 minutes as first 18-year-old Champions League debutant Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain beat Franco Costanzo with a low drive and then Brazilian left back Andre Santos struck.

Olympiakos, who had lost all their previous nine away fixtures in England, reduced the deficit after 27 minutes when Spaniard David Fuster placed a textbook header past Wojciech Szczesny and the outcome was in the balance thereafter.

Vassilis Torossidis, the only Greek in Olympiakos's starting 11, came within a coat of paint of levelling 20 minutes into the second half with an exquisite curling shot that cannoned off the crossbar but Arsenal hung on to put themselves in a healthy position with four points from their opening two games. (Editing by Justin Palmer)