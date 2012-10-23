LONDON Oct 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hopes German professionalism boosts his team as much as Champions League rivals Schalke 04 in Wednesday's Group B game in London.

Wenger's side is likely to include German forward Lukas Podolski and centre back Per Mertesacker against the Bundesliga outfit, who beat local rivals and domestic champions Borussia Dortmund at the weekend.

"The Germans are usually very professional. They have a very professional attitude. They are always ready to work hard," Frenchman Wenger told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Those are qualities of course that are welcome at the top level. What has changed today in the game is that you need to bring it all to a team. Your talent is not enough."

German international Podolski, 27, has particularly impressed Wenger since arriving from Cologne in the close season.

"He has a very friendly attitude and works very hard," said the Arsenal manager.

"He's a team player and I think you can't lie to the crowd. He's very happy here. He's a good voice to have in the dressing room. He has been received well."

Wenger hopes to have defender Laurent Koscielny available after shrugging off a sore back, although midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be absent with a hip complaint.

Kieran Gibbs and Theo Walcott are sidelined while Jack Wilshere's carefully managed return from a long-term layoff means he is not set to be considered.

First-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is still unfit, along with Abou Diaby, Tomas Rosicky and probably Bacary Sagna.

Arsenal lost 1-0 at Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday and compounding a tough weekend for the Gunners, they have been criticised by environmental groups for taking a 14-minute flight from Luton to Norwich for the match.

Wenger said driving was not an option as there were often delays on the road and taking the train was also ruled out.

"Usually we take the train and there was no train available," he said.

"That's why in the end we decided to fly."

Arsenal have taken maximum points from their two previous Group B matches, although Schalke also find themselves unbeaten with a win over Olympiakos Piraeus and a draw with Montpellier.

Schalke lie third in the Bundesliga after the famous 2-1 win in Dortmund on Saturday.

"If we show the same attitude against Arsenal as we did against Dortmund, we've got a chance," Schalke striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar told the club's official website (www.schalke04.com).

"We have to make sure we close down the spaces. Arsenal have very good midfielders.

"We can't afford to concentrate solely on defending, though. We have to go forward like we did in Dortmund."