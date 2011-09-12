LONDON, Sept 12 Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey
was left out of the squad for Tuesday's Champions League Group F
opener against Borussia Dortmund with local media reporting he
had injured his ankle in training.
The 20-year-old Welshman was not in the 18-man squad listed
on the club's website (www.arsenal.com) but there was no reason
given for his omission.
The BBC reported that manager Arsene Wenger had said Ramsey
had limped out of training on Monday before the team's departure
to Germany.
It comes as a blow to the London side, who are already
struggling with an injury to fellow first-choice midfielder Jack
Wilshere as well as the departures of Samir Nasri and Cesc
Fabregas.
