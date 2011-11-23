Nov 23 Arsenal 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 -
Champions League Group F result:
At the Emirates Stadium, London
Scorers:
Arsenal: Robin van Persie 49, 86
Borussia Dortmund: Shinji Kagawa 90+2
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)
Teams:
Arsenal: 13-Wojciech Szczesny; 6-Laurent Koscielny (20-Johan
Djourou 83), 4-Per Mertesacker, 5-Thomas Vermaelen, 11-Andre
Santos; 8-Mikel Arteta, 17-Alex Song, 16-Aaron Ramsey; 14-Theo
Walcott (2-Abou Diaby 85), 10-Robin Van Persie, 27-Gervinho
(30-Yossi Benayoun 75)
Borussia Dortmund: 1-Roman Weidenfeller; 26-Lukasz Piszczek,
15-Mats Hummels, 27-Felipe Santana, 29-Marcel
Schmelzer; 11-Mario Goetze (44-Ivan Perisic 30), 23-Shinji
Kagawa, 22-Sven Bender (7-Moritz Leitner 25), 19-Kevin
Grosskreutz, 5-Sebastian Kehl (18-Lucas Barrios 64); 9-Robert
Lewandowski
