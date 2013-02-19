Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON Feb 19 Arsenal 1 Bayern Munich 3 - Champions League last 16, first leg result
At the Emirates Stadium
Scorers:
Arsenal: Lukas Podolski 55
Bayern Munich: Toni Kroos 7, Thomas Mueller 21, Mario Mandzukic 77
Halftime: 0-2
Teams:
Arsenal: 1-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 4-Per Mertesacker, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 5-Thomas Vermaelen; 8-Mikel Arteta, 10-Jack Wilshere, 16-Aaron Ramsey (7-Tomas Rosicky 71), 19-Santi Cazorla; 9-Lukas Podolski (12-Olivier Giroud 72); 14-Theo Walcott
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 5-Daniel Van Buyten, 4-Dante, 27-David Alaba; 8-Javi Martinez, 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger; 25-Thomas Mueller, 39-Toni Kroos (30-Luiz Gustavo 73); 7-Franck Ribery (10-Arjen Robben 63); 9-Mario Mandzukic (33-Mario Gomez 78)
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) (Reporting by Martyn Herman)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18