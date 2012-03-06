LONDON, March 6 Teams for Tuesday's
Champions League round of 16, second leg match between Arsenal
and AC Milan at the Emirates stadium:
Arsenal: 13-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 5-Thomas
Vermaelen, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 28-Kieran Gibbs; 15-Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain, 17-Alex Song, 7-Tomas Rosicky, 14-Theo
Walcott; 10-Robin van Persie, 27-Gervinho
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 33-Thiago
Silva, 5-Philippe Mexes, 15-Djamel Mesbah; 4-Mark Van Bommel,
28-Urby Emanuelson, 22-Antonio Nocerino, 70-Robinho; 11-Zlatan
Ibrahimovic, 92-Stephan El Shaarawy
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
