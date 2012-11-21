LONDON Nov 21 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group B match between Arsenal and Montpellier at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal: 1-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 4-Per Mertesacker, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 5-Thomas Vermaelen; 8-Mikel Arteta, 19-Santi Cazorla, 10-Jack Wilshere; 15-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 12-Olivier Giroud, 9-Lukas Podolski
Montpellier: 16-Geoffrey Jourdren; 25-Mathieu Deplagne, 12-Daniel Congre, 21-Abdel El Kaoutari, 5-Henri Bedimo; 3-Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, 10-Younes Belhanda, 13-Marco Estrada; 20-Remy Cabella, 9-Gaetan Charbonnier, 8-Anthony Mounier.
Referee: Firat Aydinus (Turkey) (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Josh Reich)