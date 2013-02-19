Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON Feb 19 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League last 16, first leg between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal: 1-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 4-Per Mertesacker, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 5-Thomas Vermaelen; 8-Mikel Arteta, 10-Jack Wilshere, 16-Aaron Ramsey, 19-Santi Cazorla; 9-Lukas Podolski; 14-Theo Walcott
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 5-Daniel Van Buyten, 4-Dante, 27-David Alaba; 8-Javi Martinez, 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger; 25-Thomas Muller, 39-Toni Kroos; 7-Franck Ribery; 9-Mario Mandzukic
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) (Reporting by Martyn Herman)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18