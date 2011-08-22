Wenger to miss Wednesday's match at Udinese
Arsenal fined 10,000 euros for "improper conduct"
BERNE, Aug 22 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was
handed a two-match European ban for failing to abide by the
conditions of a previous suspension and will miss Wednesday's
Champions League qualifier at Udinese, UEFA said on Monday.
UEFA's disciplinary board also fined the English Premier
League club 10,000 euros ($14,418) "for improper conduct by its
officials" during last week's play-off round first leg, which
Arsenal won 1-0.
The Frenchman was banned from that game for his behaviour in
last season's round of 16 tie at Barcelona.
However, television pictures showed him sitting in the
stands and talking on a mobile phone during the first half,
apparently passing instructions to the team bench.
"Wenger was serving a one-match suspension in the Udinese
home match," UEFA said.
"The UEFA disciplinary regulations stipulate that a manager
may not communicate with his team during a fixture for which he
is suspended and may follow the game from the stands only."
Wenger's suspension is a further blow for Arsenal, who have
taken part in the Champions League for the past 13 seasons and
could see that run ended on Wednesday.
The London club have been hit by injuries and the departure
of captain Cesc Fabregas, sold to Barcelona.
They have taken only one point from their two first Premier
League matches, although that would pale into insignificance if
they miss out on qualification for the Champions League.
