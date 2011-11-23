LONDON Nov 23 Arsenal manager Arsene
Wenger has dismissed weekend speculation that he was considering
his future at the club, telling fans before their Champions
League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wedmesday he had no
intention of leaving.
Wenger, 62, was quoted in the English media as saying he
would consider his position at the end of this season after an
interview with L'Equipe Magazine.
"You may have read different stories about me in the press
over the weekend, but all I really need to say is that Arsenal
is the club of my life," Wenger said in the programme notes.
"I have a contract that I will honour and the only way that
I would one day consider that position is if I feel that I am
not doing well enough for the club.
"You cannot say that you love the club, and ignore it when
you have a disaster as we did at the start of the season.
"There is no mixed message in there -- my commitment and
love for this club is completely total and the only way that i
might change is if I feel honestly that I am not doing well
enough."
Arsenal, who have not won a major honour since 2005, made a
poor start to the season which included an 8-2 defeat at
Manchester United -- the first time they had conceded eight
goals in a match since 1896 -- and they were 17th in the 20-team
Premier League at the end of August.
However since then their results have improved and after
winning their last five league matches they have climbed to
seventh in the table, challenging for a top four place.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)