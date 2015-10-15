Oct 15 Gamba Osaka must take their early chances if they are to overhaul a one-goal deficit against Guangzhou Evergrande in next week's Asian Champions League semi-final, said veteran Japanese striker Yasuhito Endo.

Gamba go into next Wednesday's second leg trailing 2-1 after being pegged back in China at the end of last month.

However, Gamba's away goal could prove crucial and Endo said Guangzhou would be caught between trying to defend their lead and scoring an away goal themselves at Expo '70 Commemorative Stadium in Osaka.

"It's definitely a positive for us that we could gain the away goal, Guangzhou will have to both attack and defend in the second match," the 35-year-old said in a statement on Thursday.

"Although we are one goal behind, we have the away goal which means the situation is to our advantage."

Gamba, who won the domestic treble last season, took an early lead at the Tianhe Stadium in the first leg when Feng Xiaoting diverted in a cross into his own net.

Guangzhou got back on level terms with a stunner from Huang Bowen before half time before skipper Zhang Hie headed the winner just before the hour mark.

"We know we have to go for the win at our home ground, and the earlier we can score the bigger chance we will have," added Endo.

"Although Guangzhou have good players going forward, I feel their defence is not very organised at times."

The winner of the tie will face either Al Ahli or Al Hilal in a two-legged final in November. That other semi-final stands at 1-1.

