Sept 30 Guangzhou Evergrande fought back from a goal down to beat Japanese outfit Gamba Osaka 2-1 in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

The Japanese treble winners took the lead after 12 minutes when Feng Xiaoting diverted in a cross from the right by Hiroyuki Abe while under pressure from Brazilian striker Patric.

It could have been 2-0 but Shu Kurata was only able to find the side netting with his effort at the Tianhe Stadium.

They were made to pay for the profligacy when Guangzhou, four-times Chinese champions, equaised in the 35th minute with another stunning effort by international midfielder Huang Bowen.

The 28-year-old, who scored a brilliant goal in the quarter-final to help despatch Gamba's J-League rivals Kashiwa Reysol, swivelled to hammer home a left-foot half-volley after an exquisite lobbed pass by Elkeson sent him clear.

The big-spending Chinese club, coached by Brazilian World Cup-winning manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, took control of the tie and ploughed forward for a second goal as Gamba, 2008 ACL champions, sat back.

Brazilian midfielder Paulinho came close to putting the Chinese in front but his effort was palmed away by Masaaki Higashiguchi as the sides went in level at the break.

Elkeson, though, again proved his worth as the Brazilian forward's left-foot cross from the left in the 57th hung perfectly for Guangzhou skipper Zhang Zie to head the winner past Higashiguchi.

A third goal, which would have brought a healthy advantage ahead of the second leg in Japan on Oct. 21, proved beyond them.

Gamba, who looked dangerous on the counter, will still be optimistic of making it through to the final.

The Japanese were hamstrung by having head coach Kenta Hasegawa stuck in the stands for the first leg after he was suspended following a controversial end to the quarter-final win over Jeonbuk Motors.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal were held to a 1-1 draw by Emiratis Al-Ahli in the other semi-final on Tuesday in Riyadh. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ken Ferris)