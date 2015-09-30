ASTANA, Sept 30 Resilient Astana scored their first Champions League goals -- both by opponents putting through their own net -- and collected their first point in a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray in a match that featured three own goals in the last 13 minutes on Wednesday.

Galatasaray midfielder Bilal Kisa marked his first appearance in a European competition match when he opened the scoring in the 31st minute of their Group C match, sending the ball into the bottom right-hand corner with a spinning left-footed shot from more than 30 metres out.

The goal came from a pass by Wesley Sneijder who narrowly failed to open the scoring in the fourth minute and then had two more scoring chances before the break.

Lukas Podolski also had a chance to double Galatasaray's lead just before halftime, but fired straight into the hands of Astana goalkeeper Nenad Eric.

The game really came to life in the closing stages and Astana pulled level after 77 minutes when Hakan Balta put through his own net when Galatasaray keeper Fernando Muslera parried a shot right on to him and then could not stop it going past him for the equaliser.

Astana's joy was short-lived though as their goalkeeper Nenad Eric scored an own goal in the 86th minute when he turned a cross-cum-shot from Sinan Gumus over his own goal-line.

With 88 minutes showing on the clock, Muslera punched out a cross but only as far as Roger Canas, standing at the edge of the area.

His first-time header was met by defender Lionel Carole but instead of clearing he sliced the ball into his own net to make it 2-2.

Atletico Madrid and Benfica were meeting in the other group match later.

(Editing by Mike Collett)