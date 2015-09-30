Sept 30 Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa will be one of the top players in Europe sooner rather than later, says defender Diego Godin, as he pushes for a first start against Benfica in their Champions League Group C clash on Wednesday.

With Atletico still waiting for the return on their big money signings ahead of the season, it has been the 20-year-old Argentine that has impressed with his chances so far.

Atletico crashed 1-0 last Saturday against Villarreal in La Liga with Jackson Martinez, who cost 35 million euros from Porto, disappointing as he struggles to adjust to the team and his confidence looks low with just one goal from seven games.

Luciano Vietto has also arrived with high big hopes from Villarreal but it has been Correa that has stood out when he has come on the pitch with his pace and ball control.

"He is a different type of player, he has a lot to give, he has a lot of growing still to do but he has the most important thing which is talent and that is clear to see," said Godin.

"He is learning a lot and in a short amount of time he will be one of the top players in Europe."

Atletico have made a steady start to the season and have only been beaten by Barcelona and Villarreal.

In both those matches they were unable to impose themselves and were pressed high up the pitch.

They were without midfielder Koke against Villarreal and he is a big loss also for their clash with Benfica where both teams have three points after one game.

Godin though believes though that Atletico have the strength in depth to cope.

"He is very important for the team both in defence and attack," Godin said of Koke.

"He is not going to be available but people talk a lot about the team that Atletico has which is very competitive and someone will come in and take his place.

"We are a solid side and we like to win all our games. This is the basis to the team in recent years and what has brought us success. We want to improve each game and the players have become used to winning." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)