MADRID, Sept 18 Arda Turan scored one and set up a second as Atletico Madrid earned a 3-1 home win over Zenit St Petersburg in their opening game of Champions League Group G on Wednesday.

Brazilian defender Miranda drilled a header under the crossbar from a corner in the 40th minute as Atletico struggled to break down the organised visitors in the first half.

The Russians were more adventurous after the break. Brazilian striker Hulk fired a rocket into the top corner to level the scores in the 58th and Aleksandr Kerzhahov hit the crossbar with a free kick soon after.

Atletico restored their advantage when Turkey midfielder Arda pounced to bundle in a loose ball at another free kick in the 64th and he laid off the ball for substitute Leo Baptistao to stroke home the third in the 80th. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)