MADRID Nov 6 Atletico Madrid cruised to their fourth consecutive victory with a 4-0 win at home to Austria Vienna on Wednesday, assuring themselves of top spot in Champions League Group G and a place in the last 16.

Miranda, Raul Garcia and Filipe Luis put La Liga's second- placed side three up before halftime and leading scorer Diego Costa netted the fourth late on after missing a second-half penalty.

The visitors, struggling domestically, bottom of the group and without a goal to their name, rarely threatened after a couple of chances early on.

The group's second-placed side Zenit St Petersburg were earlier held to a 1-1 draw at home to Porto to move on to five points, seven adrift of leaders Atletico and their perfect record with two games left to play.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by xxxxxxxxx)