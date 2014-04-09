MADRID, April 9 Atletico Madrid hit new heights in their incredible season when Koke's goal secured a 2-1 aggregate success against Barcelona on Wednesday that put Atletico into the last four of Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 40 years.

The stunning 1-0 victory at an electric Calderon stadium followed last week's 1-1 draw in Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg and denied Barca a record-extending seventh consecutive appearance in the last four.

A fired-up Atletico blew Barca away in the opening 20 minutes and after midfielder Koke volleyed in from close range in the fifth minute former Barca forward David Villa twice hit the crossbar.

Barca showed more intensity and had their chances in the second half against an exhausted Atletico but the home side held out with inspirational coach Diego Simeone willing them on from his technical area. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar)