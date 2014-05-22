UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
MADRID May 22 Forward Diego Costa and playmaker Arda Turan were back in training with their Atletico Madrid team mates on Thursday, suggesting they will be fit for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Costa, Atletico's top scorer, and Arda, a key component of the team's attacking play, limped out of last weekend's La Liga title decider at Barcelona with hamstring and hip injuries respectively and there were fears they would not be available for the showpiece in Lisbon.
Atletico published a photo on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) of them training with the rest of the squad before they travel to Portugal on Friday morning.
"Diego Pablo Simeone had the whole squad at his disposal to continue preparing the match that will close the season," the club said.
"The Argentine coach has all 22 members of the first-team squad available and all will travel to the Portuguese capital."
Saturday's game at Lisbon's Stadium of Light is the first final featuring two teams from the same city in the 59-year history of the European Cup.
Atletico are seeking a debut continental title and will be trying to deny Real a record-extending 10th. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
