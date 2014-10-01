MADRID Oct 1 Atletico Madrid reignited their Champions League campaign when Arda Turan struck 15 minutes from time to give last season's beaten finalists a 1-0 win at home to Juventus in Group A on Wednesday.

Beaten 3-2 at Olympiakos Piraeus in their opening game two weeks ago, Atletico hassled and harried the Italian champions at the Calderon and were rewarded in the 75th minute when Turkey midfielder Arda poked the ball into the net from close range.

Neither side created many chances in an intense encounter in the Spanish capital and the victory puts Atletico firmly back on track to qualify from a group that also includes Malmo.

The Swedish side won 2-0 at home to Olympiakos to leave all four teams on three points from two matches. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)