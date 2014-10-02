MADRID Oct 2 Atletico Madrid can repeat last season's successes if they maintain the same intensity and work rate that helped secure a 1-0 win at home to Juventus in Champions League Group A, according to fullback Juanfran.

With an unspectacular squad fuelled by fierce commitment and self-belief, Atletico won their first La Liga title in 18 years in 2013-14 and were pipped in the final of Europe's elite club competition by Real Madrid.

Wednesday's Group A victory over Italian champions Juventus at the Calderon again showcased Atletico's ability to fluster illustrious opponents with their pressing game.

It was also a sign they can still compete with Europe's elite despite losing several key players in the latest transfer window, including top scorer Diego Costa, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward David Villa.

"Juventus are a prestigious side with great players and we knew we had a big job on our hands and had to work hard," Juanfran told reporters.

"It's important to carry on with the same intensity and effort that has taken us to where we have got to over the past few years," added the Spain international, who provided the cross for Arda Turan's winning goal 15 minutes from time.

"We're a great side who are very difficult to break down and we aren't going to give any less this year.

"Last year we had a great season, but everyone in football knows the past doesn't matter and it is forgotten very quickly.

"We have to carry on fighting as we always have done, and hopefully we can have another great season, which is what all the Atletico fans deserve."

Beaten 3-2 at Olympiakos Piraeus in their opening game two weeks ago, Atletico's victory puts them back on track to qualify from a Group A that also includes Malmo.

The Swedish side won 2-0 at home to Olympiakos on Wednesday to leave all four teams on three points from two matches.

Atletico's next outing is a La Liga match at Valencia on Saturday and after the international break they host Malmo on Oct. 22, when Juventus play at Olympiakos. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)