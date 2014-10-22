MADRID Oct 22 Koke scored one goal and had a hand in three more as Atletico Madrid handed Swedish side Malmo a 5-0 drubbing in Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

Last season's beaten finalists struggled to convert overwhelming dominance into goals in the first period before Koke ran on to Arda Turan's clever dinked pass and fired into the corner three minutes after the break.

Mandzukic made it 2-0 in the 61st minute when he poked Koke's low cross into the net, and Antoine Griezmann added a third two minutes later when he picked up a Koke pass and unleashed a powerful shot that looped up off Malmo goalkeeper Robin Olsen and into the net.

Diego Godin headed Koke's outswinging corner powerfully into the net three minutes from time and substitute Alessio Cerci completed a comfortable win for the La Liga champions when he lashed a shot into the corner in the third minute of added time.

Atletico, who were beaten 3-2 at Olympiakos Piraeus in their opening match and bounced back to down Juventus 1-0, were far too strong for Malmo, and the victory over the Swedish champions gives them a share of first place in the group, level on six points with Olympiakos.

The Greek side scored a surprise 1-0 home win over Italian champions Juventus, who have three points along with Malmo after three of six matches.

