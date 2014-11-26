MADRID Nov 26 Atletico Madrid swept into the Champions League last 16 with a game to spare as Mario Mandzukic netted a hat-trick in a crushing 4-0 win at home to Olympiakos Piraeus in Group A on Wednesday.

Last season's beaten finalists secured a fourth straight victory since falling 3-2 to the Greek side in their opening game in September and have 12 points from five matches, three ahead of second-placed Juventus, who won 2-0 at Malmo.

After a typically intense start from the home side, Raul Garcia struck in the ninth minute following a howler from Olympiakos goalkeeper Roberto and another defensive error, this time from Roberto's Spanish compatriot Alberto Botia, let in Mandzukic to tap home seven minutes before the break.

The Croatia forward made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute when he nodded in an Arda Turan cross and he completed his treble with another header from Gabi's free kick three minutes later.

