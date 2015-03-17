MADRID, March 17 Atletico Madrid kept alive their dream of a second consecutive Champions League final appearance when they beat Bayer Leverkusen on penalties on Tuesday to claim a place in the last eight.

The Bundesliga side won last month's first leg in Germany 1-0 and a goal from Atletico midfielder Mario Suarez in the 27th minute of the return match left the teams locked at 1-1 after extra time at the Calderon.

Both sides failed with two penalties before Leverkusen striker Stefan Kiessling fired his effort over the crossbar to give Atletico a 3-2 shootout victory.

Atletico were beaten by Real Madrid in last year's final. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)