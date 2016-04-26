MADRID, April 26 Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola praised his Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone before Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg for being able to compete with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Simeone led Atletico to a first La Liga title for 18 years in 2014, after winning the Europa League and King's Cup in preceding seasons, and they are now in second place, level on points with Barca and a point above Real with three games left.

They also knocked Guardiola's former club Barcelona, the Champions League favourites and holders, out of this season's competition in the quarter-finals.

"The best title Atletico have achieved is that they are compared with Barcelona and Madrid, that's Simeone's greatest achievement," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday.

"What they show is their consistency, that's the most difficult thing, to win, win win. Normally only big teams do that, play three different competitions, game after game and win, win, win.

"The most difficult thing in sport is to win year on year. Anyone can win one year but to keep themselves at the top, that's impressive."

Bayern's only doubt for the game in Madrid concerns defender Jerome Boateng, who has not featured since injuring his groin in January but has resumed training.

One of the defining images of Bayern's semi-final, first leg defeat by Barcelona last season was Boateng falling over as he failed to stop Lionel Messi scoring the second goal in a 3-0 win, but Guardiola backed the German international.

"He's one of the best centre backs in the world, he has the experience and personality for a game like this tomorrow," he said.

Guardiola's Bayern also lost in the 2014 semis to eventual winners Real Madrid and the clash with Atletico is his last chance of reaching the Champions League final with the club before leaving to take charge at Manchester City next season.

But the Spaniard said he was proud of his record in Germany, where he is on course to win a third straight Bundesliga title.

"I see it as good. In three years we've got to three semis. I know that people say if I don't win the Champions League my work won't be complete, but I've been very lucky to have experienced what I have in Germany," added Guardiola.

"I think I'm a better coach, a better guy, more relaxed." (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)