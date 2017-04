MADRID, April 27 A breathtaking individual goal from Saul Niguez gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in a tense Champions League semi-final, first leg on Wednesday.

The midfielder weaved his way through the Bayern defence and produced a low finish that went in off the post to put the home side in front after 11 minutes.

Atletico forward Fernando Torres was inches away from grabbing a late second when his shot hit the post, while Bayern's David Alaba also hit the woodwork with a thumping drive.

The result left Pep Guardiola's Bayern side facing a huge task in Munich next week to avoid a third successive semi-final exit.