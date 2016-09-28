* Carrasco scores only goal in first half

* Griezmann misses late penalty for Atletico (Adds quotes)

MADRID, Sept 28 Bayern Munich's perfect start to the season under coach Carlo Ancelotti came to an end as Jannick Carrasco's first-half goal gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 home victory in their Champions League Group D game on Wednesday.

Bayern were aiming to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions, but were derailed when Atletico struck in the 35th minute for the only goal of the game.

"Today I liked everything," Atletico coach Diego Simeone told a news conference. "We pressed them well, when we sat back and set up for the counter we did it well. We were intense for the 90 minutes against a very hard side and it is one of the best achievements since I've been here at Atletico."

The result put Atletico top of the group on six points from two games, three clear of Bayern in second. PSV Eindhoven and Rostov, who drew 2-2 in Russia, are level on one point.

Ancelotti was disappointed but remained upbeat.

"Losing is always sad," the Italian said. "You never want to lose. We are at the start of the season. We still have the chance to top the group and we will need to beat Atletico in the return game to do so."

Atletico, who beat Bayern in the semi-finals of last season's competition, seized the initiative when Xabi Alonso gave away the ball in midfield, allowing the Spaniards to counter.

Antoine Griezmann sent Carrasco through on goal and the Belgian winger struck a low, left-footed shot past helpless Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and in off the post.

Atletico could have made it 2-0 with six minutes remaining but Griezmann drove his penalty against the crossbar, after Arturo Vidal had fouled Filipe Luis in the area.

"Atletico showed a killer instinct tonight and we did not," Neuer told reporters. "We will have another chance to beat them in Munich."

Fernando Torres was dangerous with his close-range header from a corner striking the post.

He was influential in Atletico's goal, pressuring Alonso to give up possession which allowed Griezmann to break and tee up Carrasco.

Early in the second half, Ancelotti brought on Arjen Robben, Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich.

Atletico maintained control and Carrasco nearly scored his second but Neuer kept out his curled shot.

Griezmann could have killed off the game from the penalty spot but his miss proved academic as Atletico withstood Bayern's late pressure and claimed all three points. (Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Toby Davis and Clare Fallon)