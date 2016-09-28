MADRID, Sept 28 Bayern Munich's perfect start to the season under coach Carlo Ancelotti came to an end as Jannick Carrasco's first-half goal gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 home victory in their Champions League Group D game on Wednesday.

Bayern were aiming to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions, but were derailed by an Atletico side that took a deserved 35th-minute lead and remain unbeaten this season.

Atletico seized the initiative when Bayern's Xabi Alonso gave the ball away in midfield, allowing the Spaniards to counter.

Antoine Griezmann sent Carrasco through on goal and the Belgian winger struck a low left-footed shot past a helpless Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and in off the post.

Atletico could have made it 2-0 with six minutes remaining, but Griezmann drove his penalty against the crossbar, after Arturo Vidal fouled Filipe Luis in the area. (Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Toby Davis)