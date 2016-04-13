MADRID, April 13 Holders Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League after being stifled by a brilliantly well-organised Atletico Madrid and undone by two goals from Antoine Griezmann in a 2-0 quarter-final, second leg defeat on Wednesday.

Griezmann headed home from Saul Niguez's exquisite cross to give the home side a deserved lead in the 36th minute before the Frenchman scored again from the penalty spot with two minutes remaining, following a handball from Andres Iniesta.

Diego Simeone's men comfortably contained their uncharacteristically limp opponents and their 3-2 aggregate victory eliminated Barca at the quarter final stage for the second time in three seasons.

Barcelona grew into the game in the second half, but struggled to create clear chances. Their best opportunity fell to Luis Suarez, the scorer of both goals in their 2-1 win in the first leg, but the Uruguayan could only shoot straight at Jan Oblak. (Editing by Toby Davis)