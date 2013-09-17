ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti left world record signing Gareth Bale out of his team for Tuesday's Champions League Group B match at Galatasaray.

Bale, who joined from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of 100 million euros ($133.5 million) earlier this month, played for just over an hour and scored on his debut in Saturday's 2-2 La Liga draw at Villarreal.

The Wales winger is among the substitutes for Tuesday's match in Istanbul, according to www.UEFA.com.

($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)