BARCELONA, March 16 Barcelona's dynamic attacking trio of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were all on target in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday that sent the Catalans into the Champions League quarter-finals 5-1 on aggregate.

Neymar opened the scoring in the first half before Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny curled in an excellent finish to level the scores.

Suarez, however, launched himself into the air to meet a Dani Alves cross and send a superb volley into the top corner after 65 minutes to suppress a second-half revival by the English side, who have now exited in the last 16 for six succesive seasons.

Messi rounded off the scoring with a trademark chipped finish two minutes from time as the hosts extended their unbeaten run to 38 matches in all competitions.

The defeat will increase the pressure on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose side are 11 points adrift of leaders Leicester City in the Premier League and exited the FA Cup last weekend.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)