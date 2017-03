Sept 29 Two late goals in two minutes from Sergi Roberto and Luis Suarez gave Barcelona a remarkable 2-1 home win over Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League Group E on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 with 10 minutes to go, Sergi poked in a rebound from close range, and moments later Suarez swept the ball home from just inside the area.

Kyriakos Papadopoulos put the German side ahead after 22 minutes from a corner, with Barca keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen beaten in the air.

For reigning champions Barca, who were without their injured talisman Lionel Messi, it was a frustrating game of missed chances until their pressure told.

Barca have four points from two games in Group E and Leverkusen have three.

